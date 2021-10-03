Highlights: Stanford football upsets No. 3 Oregon in overtime, 31-24

Stanford football upsets No. 3 Oregon by a final score of 31-24 on Saturday, Oct. 2 on the Farm. After being held scoreless for nearly all of the second half, Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee found Elijah Higgins in the end zone as time expired to send the game into overtime with the score knotted at 24-24. In overtime, John Humphreys fought his way into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown reception. Stanford improves to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in conference, while Oregon drops to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.