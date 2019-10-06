Highlights: Stanford football takes down No. 15 Washington at home

Stanford running back Cameron Scarlett rushes for a career-high 151 yards and a touchdown to power the Cardinal to a 23-13 upset win over No. 15 Washington on Saturday night. Davis Mills backed up Scarlett's first career 100-yard game with 293 yards through the air, snapping Stanford's four-game skid against ranked teams. Aaron Fuller highlighted UW's offensive attack with a career-high 171 receiving yards.

