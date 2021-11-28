Highlights: Stanford football falls to No. 6 Notre Dame in regular-season finale, 45-14

Stanford football closes the season with a 45-14 loss to No. 6 Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Stanford Stadium. Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee finishes with his highest completion percentage (80) in any start this season after completing 20-of-25 pass attempts for 172 yards and one touchdown against the Fighting Irish. Stanford finishes the season at 3-9 overall and 2-7 in conference. Follow Pac-12 football with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.