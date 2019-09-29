Highlights: Stanford defeats OSU 31-28 on last-second field goal

Making his second start for the Cardinal, quarterback Davis Mills threw for a career-high 245 yards and three touchdowns – in addition to catching an eight-yard touchdown pass – as Stanford defeated Oregon State 31-28. The Beavers tied things up in the final minutes, but Stanford kicker Jet Toner hit a 39-yard field goal with a second left on the clock to seal the win and his team's 10th straight victory against OSU. Now 2-3 on the season, the Cardinal return to action against Washington Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. MT.

Scroll to continue with content Ad