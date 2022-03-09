Highlights: Stanford completes comeback vs. Arizona State at the buzzer in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament opener
The Cardinal is moving on after James Keefe's buzzer-beater capped an improbable Stanford comeback against Arizona State in the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball opener on Wednesday (Mar. 9) in Las Vegas. Stanford went on a 16-1 run to close out the contest and come away with a 71-70 victory. Next up for the No. 9-seed Cardinal is a date with No. 1-seed Arizona. Catch that game on Thursday March 10th at 12:00 p.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.