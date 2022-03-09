Highlights: Stanford completes comeback vs. Arizona State at the buzzer in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament opener

Devils Illustrated

Duke is in need of a palette cleanser and will get its chance with Thursday’s quarterfinal game against Syracuse. The bitterness of losing to North Carolina in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium will stick with the Blue Devils for as long as they let it, and the easiest way to start moving forward is to play well in the ACC tournament this week. “I think we just need to get back to playing how we were,” freshman Paolo Banchero said.