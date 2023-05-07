Highlights: Sexton, Hampshire win SX Round 16
Eli Tomac went down and Chase Sexton won in the 450 in Denver, while RJ Hampshire came up clutch in the 250.
“I wish I could have done a bit better, but Henry’s a dog,” Sterling said of Cejudo, who came out of a three-year retirement to fight him.
Anthony Davis had 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Lakers grabbed a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors.
Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
After a chaotic and disturbing week at Churchill Downs, the 149th Kentucky Derby ran on Saturday evening.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an intermediate track for the first time in nearly two months as it visits Kansas Speedway this weekend.
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling retained his title with a split decision win over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo on Saturday in the main event of UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey.
The Rangers' season ended with a collapse against the Devils.
Jimmy Butler sustained the injury in a Game 1 win over the Knicks.
Chris Ballard didn't want to see Anthony Richardson be a superstar on another team.
The Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched just hours before post time.
“He’s a team builder. Like all the things you want in a superstar he brings it and he doesn’t say much about it,” Durant said.
Demetrious Johnson is 36 years old and near the end of his magnificent MMA career. But his conditioning is still elite and it is what led him to victory in his rubber match with Adriano Moraes on Friday in the main event of ONE Championship’s U.S. debut.
The longtime play-by-play announcer appeared to flub the name of the Negro League Museum.
Joel Embiid got emotional when his son, Arthur, ran onto the court during the MVP presentation.
While Red Bull has no peer in the F1 field right now, there are plenty of storylines to watch for behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Jorge Masvidal's father is accused of shooting another man at least twice.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said.
“I stand by those within the community here. I hope they continue to stand firm and push back.”
The former Lakers players apparently have some investment in the postseason.