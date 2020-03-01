Highlights: Seniors set the tone as USC men's basketball holds off Arizona State 71-61
Big nights from seniors Jonah Mathews (23 points), Daniel Utomi (19 points, 10 rebounds), and Nick Rakocevic (13 points, 11 rebounds) allowed USC men's basketball to survive a late charge from Arizona and escape with a 71-61 victory in Los Angeles on Sunday. After going down early, the Wildcats fought hard and used a 11-0 run late in the second half to cut lead to one point. ASU's Remy Martin was a major part of the Wildcats' comeback bid with 22 points. But the Trojan upperclassmen's resolve and production allowed the Trojans to eke out the win.
