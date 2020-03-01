Highlights: Seniors set the tone as USC men's basketball holds off Arizona State 71-61

Big nights from seniors Jonah Mathews (23 points), Daniel Utomi (19 points, 10 rebounds), and Nick Rakocevic (13 points, 11 rebounds) allowed USC men's basketball to survive a late charge from Arizona and escape with a 71-61 victory in Los Angeles on Sunday. After going down early, the Wildcats fought hard and used a 11-0 run late in the second half to cut lead to one point. ASU's Remy Martin was a major part of the Wildcats' comeback bid with 22 points. But the Trojan upperclassmen's resolve and production allowed the Trojans to eke out the win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad