Highlights from the second day of Bears mandatory minicamp

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field at Halas Hall on Wednesday for their second practice of mandatory minicamp, which featured a slew of storylines.

Star pass rusher Robert Quinn remained absent from minicamp, and left guard Cody Whitehair was also a notable absence. Only Whitehair’s absence was excused, per head coach Matt Eberflus.

Quarterback Justin Fields had his best practice of minicamp following a rough first day, where his precision, timing and accuracy was on point. On the offensive line, rookies Braxton Jones (LT), Zachary Thomas (LG) and Doug Kramer (C) all saw time with the starting offensive line.

Here’s a look at some quick snippets of highlights from the second day of Bears mandatory minicamp:

Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney

Fields finds Dante Pettis for a score

Bears safeties practice ballhawking drills

Wide receivers at work

Wide receivers showing some moves

Justin Fields leg kick

