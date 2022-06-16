Highlights from the second day of Bears mandatory minicamp
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field at Halas Hall on Wednesday for their second practice of mandatory minicamp, which featured a slew of storylines.
Star pass rusher Robert Quinn remained absent from minicamp, and left guard Cody Whitehair was also a notable absence. Only Whitehair’s absence was excused, per head coach Matt Eberflus.
Quarterback Justin Fields had his best practice of minicamp following a rough first day, where his precision, timing and accuracy was on point. On the offensive line, rookies Braxton Jones (LT), Zachary Thomas (LG) and Doug Kramer (C) all saw time with the starting offensive line.
Here’s a look at some quick snippets of highlights from the second day of Bears mandatory minicamp:
Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney
Right on the Mooney 🎯 pic.twitter.com/b6n19W56ef
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 16, 2022
Fields finds Dante Pettis for a score
Score ✔️
Celebrate ✔️ pic.twitter.com/LkEXhzN1Xx
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 16, 2022
Bears safeties practice ballhawking drills
Ballhawks loading 📶 pic.twitter.com/LXFojQBUYC
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 15, 2022
Wide receivers at work
Swiper no swiping 🚫 pic.twitter.com/2NIizHoI3k
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 15, 2022
Wide receivers showing some moves
Go long, @SlipperyFox10 pic.twitter.com/yklnmwZ2YC
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 15, 2022
Justin Fields leg kick
Am I the only one who enjoys a Fields leg kick video or does this do something for you? #Bears pic.twitter.com/Ql6NNsQRsW
— Mark Carman (@thecarm) June 16, 2022
