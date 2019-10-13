HIGHLIGHTS: Seahawks in action against the Browns

It's NFL Sunday and Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are in Cleveland taking on Baker Mayfield and the Browns. For Cleveland, it's a chance to get back to .500 and keep playoff hopes alive. For Seattle, it's a chance to keep pace with the 4-0 49ers and remain in the top tier of the NFC.

Cleveland opened the game with a kick return touchdown, but the Seahawks answered and this game was off and running.

Here are some of the best highlights of the game so far (check back often, as this article will be updated throughout the game):

DK STRONG

DK Metcalf is a monster. At 6'4", 229lbs, he is a hulk of a man. With that combination of size, power, and speed, he can be tough to bring down. He showed off all those skills in one play against the Browns.

CAN YOUR QUARTERBACK DO THAT?

2nd and 14 from the 16-yard-line. What do you do? Let Dangeruss take care of business.

.@DangeRussWilson runs it right in for six! 🙌



