Highlights of Saturday's NHL games

Capitals 6, Canadiens 1

Alex Ovechkin followed up his opening night hat-trick with a four-goal performance and the Washington Capitals routed the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Ovechkin became the fourth NHL player to have a hat-trick in each of his team's first two games of a season and the first since 1917, when three players did it.

The Russian, who started the scoring at 20 seconds, picked up his 19th career hat trick to tie him with Peter Bondra for the all-time franchise lead. He has four career four-goal games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov contributed four assists, while T.J. Oshie and Nathan Walker -- who became the first Australian national to play in an NHL game -- added goals for Washington.

Golden Knights 2, Coyotes 1 (OT)

James Neal scored his third goal in two nights at 3:45 in overtime and the expansion team rallied late to beat Arizona and improve to 2-0.

Neal scored twice as the Golden Knights won 2-1 at Dallas on Friday in the franchise's first game, then rode a 42-28 edge in shots to deal the Coyotes their second difficult loss in as many contests.

Neal then Antti Raanta with a wrist shot as he skated through the left circle after Arizona had controlled most of the overtime.

Penguins 4, Predators 0

Matt Murray stopped 26 shots and Ryan Reaves scored his first goal with Pittsburgh as the Penguins shut out Nashville.

Reaves, a rugged winger acquired from St Louis in the offseason, also got in two fights.

Beside picking up their first win in three games, the Penguins bounced back from a 10-1 loss Thursday at Chicago and reasserted itself against Nashville in a rematch of the 2017 Stanley Cup final won by the Penguins in six games.