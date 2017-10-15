Highlights from Saturday's NHL games

Oct 14, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) makes a save behind Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the second period at PPG PAINTS Arena. The Penguins won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Hockey League games on Saturday:

Penguins 4, Panthers 3

Sidney Crosby scored twice, including the winner when he batted the puck out of the air in the third period, as Pittsburgh downed Florida.

Patric Hornqvist and Greg McKegg also scored and Kris Letang added two assists for the Penguins, who are 8-0-2 in their past 10 games against the Panthers with five wins in a row at home.

Matt Murray made 43 saves for Pittsburgh.

Jonathan Huberedau scored twice, Aaron Ekblad also tallied and Evgenii Dadonov had two assists for Florida.

The Panthers' James Reimer stopped 29 shots.

Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a 14-game losing streak against the Montreal Canadiens with a 4-3 overtime victory.

Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game and fifth of the season 48 seconds into the extra session to give Toronto its first win against Montreal since Jan. 18, 2014.

James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Marleau also scored for the Maple Leafs and Frederik Andersen made 31 saves.

Jeff Petry, Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin scored for the Canadiens and Carey Price made 18 saves.

Flyers 8, Capitals 2

Sean Couturier, Scott Laughton and Claude Giroux each netted a pair of goals, and Jakub Voracek and Shayne Gostisbehere each recorded three assists as Philadelphia routed Washington.

Wayne Simmonds and Valtteri Filppula also scored for the Flyers and Brian Elliott turned aside 21 shots to earn his third win in his first season.

Lightning 2, Blues 1

Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov scored as Tampa Bay capped off a strong homestand with a victory over St. Louis.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has started all five games this season, made 28 saves for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay swept a three-game homestand that included victories against Washington and Pittsburgh. Kucherov has five goals this season.