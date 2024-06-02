Highlights from Saturday at the U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club

LANCASTER — Three golfers sit tied atop the leaderboard at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club after three rounds of play.

2022 champion Minjee Lee shot a 4-under 66 to join a three-way tie alongside Andrea Lee and overnight leader Wichanee Meechai.

Lee started strong, making an eagle on the 470-yard, par-5 seventh and finishing the front nine with a 2-under 33 going out. Coming in, Lee made back-to-back birdies on the 425-yard, par-4 11th and the tantalizing 158-yard, par-3 12th, before making a bogey on the 410-yard, par-4 14th.

Minjee Lee plays a shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa. on Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Logan Whitton/USGA)

She responded with a birdie on the 342-yard, par-4 16th.

“I thought the golf course was set up really well for moving day, round 3,” Lee told the USGA. ”It didn’t feel super simple, but I just tried to stick to my game plan, tried to make birdies. Obviously I wanted to have a good score on round 3, moving day. I knew there was going to be some opportunities with some of the tees up for birdies, so yeah, pretty much I just tried to take it step by step as you do as a U.S. Open and just stayed in the moment.”

On the seventh, Lee shot a solid 280 yards down the fairway before hitting a strong approach that caught the top side of the green and rolled down 18 inches away from the hole for an easy eagle.

“I hit driver,” Lee said. “The tee was up. Hit driver, hit 6-iron, pulled it a little bit, hit the rough, got an amazing kick to the right and just rolled all the way to the pin about one foot for eagle.”

Meechai shot a 1-under 69. After shooting a solid 2-under 33 going out, Meechai struggled on the back nine coming in. She would bogey the 428-yard, par-4 10th as well as the 14th. On the 448-yard, par-4 15th, Meechai drove 280 yards into the fairway before hitting a 161-yard approach shot just under three feet from the hole on the left side of the green for birdie.

Wichanee Meechai reacts to sinking her putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa. on Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Logan Whitton/USGA)

Meechai has never posted a top-10 finish in a major championship and has yet to win an LPGA event. Saturday was her third straight round in the 60s.

“It was great today. I made a lot of safe par putts,” Meechai said. “I was so excited this morning because all the par-4s, two sides of the hole, it’s like filling with all the crowds. I’m just so excited this morning. I’m glad that people come and watch the women’s sport more. It was a really good experience for me.”

Andrea Lee made five birdies and two bogeys to finish the day with a 3-under, 67. She started off with birdie on the 402-yard, par-4 first, and also birdied the 398-yard, par 4 third and 395-yard, par 4 fifth. She bogeyed the 329-yard, par-4 fourth and 188-yard, par-3 eighth.

Andrea Lee plays her tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa. on Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Dustin Satloff/USGA)

On the back nine coming in, Andrea Lee birdied the 15th and 16th.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Andrea Lee said on being in contention heading into Sunday. “It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of, vying for major championship wins.

“Michelle Wie West texted me last night, and she told me just whatever the outcome is, just put your 100 percent effort into it. No matter what happens it’s a privilege to be in this moment, to have this opportunity.

“I really took that to heart, and yeah, today I just tried to have fun out there and just play the golf course and not try to play against the field, just me and the golf course.”

Andrea Lee reacts to sinking her putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa. on Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Logan Whitton/USGA)

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno matched Minjee Lee with the low score of the day and shot a 4-under 66 for fourth place. Shibuno holds a 3-under 207 heading into Sunday.

Hinako Shibuno reacts to her putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa. on Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Chris Keane/USGA)

“I myself got so surprised that I made seven birdies,” Shibuno said. “I think that I got pretty good hit in the shots, so that I was able to be more aggressive.”

2021 champion Yuka Saso, is the fifth and final player under par after 54 holes, as she shot a 1-under 69 and has a 2-under 208 heading into Sunday.

“I don’t think I’m going to change anything,” Saso said on heading into Sunday’s final round. “Just keep doing what I’m doing and focus on every shot and enjoy the last day of the U.S. Open.”

Yuka Saso plays her shot to the 18th hole during the third round of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa. on Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Chris Keane/USGA)