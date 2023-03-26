Highlights: San Diego State Reaches Final Four, Topping Creighton

Breaking News:

Jeremy Mauss
·2 min read

Aztecs are in the Final Four

San Diego State got a late win

San Diego State is making its first trip to the Final Four ever with a slim one-point victory over Creighton, 57-56.

The game had a wild finish that saw Darrion Trammell convert the back end of a one-and-one as he was fouled with 1.2 seconds left trying for the game-winner, and it was considered a controversial call.

Watch the left hand of the defender and that looks to be the field.

Here are a few selected big plays with extended highlights from both teams.

 

 

Here are the full highlights of this game in case you missed it.

The Aztecs win take them to Houston where they will face Florida Atlantic next Saturday.


