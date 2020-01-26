Highlights: Rylan Jones' clutch second half leads Utah past Washington State 76-64

Rylan Jones big second half powered Utah men's basketball past visiting Washington State by a final of 76-64 on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. The freshmen scored 18 of his 24 total points in the game's latter half and added three rebounds and two assists in the Runnin' Utes 13th win of the season. On the Cougar's side side, Isaac Bonton scored 21 points, giving him 10 straight games with double-digit points. The win marks Utah's 12th straight victory against Washington State, its longest streak against any Pac-12 opponent.

