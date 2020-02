Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr. each had 22 points Sunday at California as Arizona State collected an 80-75 win. ASU shot 47% from the field and received a double-double from Romello White (10 points and 10 rebounds). The win is ASU's fifth in a row, the program's first five-game Pac-12 win streak in 10 years.

