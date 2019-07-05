Highlights of Red Sox' 8-7 win over the Blue Jays
FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 7
IN BRIEF: Pinch-hitter Marco Hernandez homered in the ninth inning - after the Red Sox had rallied to go ahead with a six-run sixth only to see the Blue Jays tie it - giving Boston a wild, 8-7, Fourth of July victory over the Jays in Toronto. BOX SCORE
RED SOX RECORD: 46-41
HIGHLIGHTS
1st inning:
Devers homers to right on a 3-and-1 pitch from Law (1-0, BOS).
Galvis doubles to center, moves to third on Gurriel Jr.'s fly out to right, Biggio walks, Smoak walks, Tellez singles to center, scoring Galvis and Biggio (2-1, TOR).
2nd inning:
Jansen homers to center on a 3-2 pitch from Velazquez (3-1, TOR).
4th inning:
Jansen homers to center on a 0-0 pitch from Brewer (4-1, TOR).
Drury doubles to left, moves to third on Brewer's wild pitch, Galvis hits a two-run homer to left on a 0-0 pitch from Brewer (6-1, TOR).
6th inning:
Betts walks, moves to third on Devers' single to center, Bogaerts singles to right, scoring Betts (6-2, TOR).
Martinez singles to center, scoring Devers (6-3, TOR).
Vazquez walks to load the bases, Bradley Jr. hits into fielder's choice to shortstop, scoring Bogaerts (6-4, TOR).
Chavis hits a three-run homer to left on a 2-2 pitch from Mayza (7-6, BOS).
8th inning:
(Workman replaces Barnes on the mound) Jansen hit a ground-rule double to center, Sogard doubles to center, scoring Jansen (tied, 7-7)
9th inning:
Hernandez, pinch-hitting for Leon, homers to left on a 1-1 pitch from Giles (8-7, BOS).
UP NEXT:
@Tigers, Friday, 7:10 p.m., NESN
@Tigers, Saturday, 4:10 p.m., NESN
@Tigers, Sunday, 1:10 p.m., NESN
ALL-STAR BREAK
