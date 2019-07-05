Highlights of Red Sox' 8-7 win over the Blue Jays

NBC Sports Boston Staff
NBC Sports Boston

Highlights of Red Sox' 8-7 win over the Blue Jays originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 7

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

IN BRIEF: Pinch-hitter Marco Hernandez homered in the ninth inning - after the Red Sox had rallied to go ahead with a six-run sixth only to see the Blue Jays tie it - giving Boston a wild, 8-7, Fourth of July victory over the Jays in Toronto. BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 46-41

HIGHLIGHTS

1st inning:
Devers homers to right on a 3-and-1 pitch from Law (1-0, BOS).

Galvis doubles to center, moves to third on Gurriel Jr.'s fly out to right, Biggio walks, Smoak walks, Tellez singles to center, scoring Galvis and Biggio (2-1, TOR).

2nd inning:
Jansen homers to center on a 3-2 pitch from Velazquez (3-1, TOR). 

4th inning:
Jansen homers to center on a 0-0 pitch from Brewer (4-1, TOR).

Drury doubles to left, moves to third on Brewer's wild pitch, Galvis hits a two-run homer to left on a 0-0 pitch from Brewer (6-1, TOR).

6th inning:
Betts walks, moves to third on Devers' single to center, Bogaerts singles to right, scoring Betts (6-2, TOR).

Martinez singles to center, scoring Devers (6-3, TOR).

Vazquez walks to load the bases, Bradley Jr. hits into fielder's choice to shortstop, scoring Bogaerts (6-4, TOR).

Chavis hits a three-run homer to left on a 2-2 pitch from Mayza (7-6, BOS). 

8th inning:
(Workman replaces Barnes on the mound) Jansen hit a ground-rule double to center, Sogard doubles to center, scoring Jansen (tied, 7-7)

9th inning:
Hernandez, pinch-hitting for Leon, homers to left on a 1-1 pitch from Giles (8-7, BOS).

UP NEXT:

@Tigers, Friday, 7:10 p.m., NESN
@Tigers, Saturday, 4:10 p.m., NESN
@Tigers, Sunday, 1:10 p.m., NESN

ALL-STAR BREAK

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

What to Read Next

Back