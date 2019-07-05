Highlights of Red Sox' 8-7 win over the Blue Jays originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 7

IN BRIEF: Pinch-hitter Marco Hernandez homered in the ninth inning - after the Red Sox had rallied to go ahead with a six-run sixth only to see the Blue Jays tie it - giving Boston a wild, 8-7, Fourth of July victory over the Jays in Toronto. BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 46-41

HIGHLIGHTS

1st inning:

Devers homers to right on a 3-and-1 pitch from Law (1-0, BOS).



There he goes again! pic.twitter.com/KaOB0ocA2P — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 4, 2019

Galvis doubles to center, moves to third on Gurriel Jr.'s fly out to right, Biggio walks, Smoak walks, Tellez singles to center, scoring Galvis and Biggio (2-1, TOR).

2nd inning:

Jansen homers to center on a 3-2 pitch from Velazquez (3-1, TOR).



4th inning:

Jansen homers to center on a 0-0 pitch from Brewer (4-1, TOR).



Drury doubles to left, moves to third on Brewer's wild pitch, Galvis hits a two-run homer to left on a 0-0 pitch from Brewer (6-1, TOR).

6th inning:

Betts walks, moves to third on Devers' single to center, Bogaerts singles to right, scoring Betts (6-2, TOR).



Martinez singles to center, scoring Devers (6-3, TOR).

Vazquez walks to load the bases, Bradley Jr. hits into fielder's choice to shortstop, scoring Bogaerts (6-4, TOR).

Chavis hits a three-run homer to left on a 2-2 pitch from Mayza (7-6, BOS).

Hi, I'm Clutch Mike. Nice to meet me. pic.twitter.com/l1v6is4G3R — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 5, 2019

8th inning:

(Workman replaces Barnes on the mound) Jansen hit a ground-rule double to center, Sogard doubles to center, scoring Jansen (tied, 7-7)



9th inning:

Hernandez, pinch-hitting for Leon, homers to left on a 1-1 pitch from Giles (8-7, BOS).



MARCO HERNÁNDEZ, TAKE A BOW! pic.twitter.com/PhhdVLWxxZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 5, 2019

