Highlights of the Red Sox' 8-5 spring training win over the Yankees
FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 8, Yankees 5
IN BRIEF: The Yankees got off to a 3-0 head start, but a five-run third inning that included a Michael Chavis three-run homer propelled the Red Sox to an 8-5 win in their Grapefruit League opener.
Red Sox spring training record: 2-0
HIGHLIGHTS:
1st inning
Gleyber Torres puts the Yankees ahead early with a solo home run (1-0 NYY).
We missed this kid. pic.twitter.com/BcdB8LRMGr
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 23, 2019
2nd inning
Matt Lipka drills an RBI double (2-0 NYY).
Aaron Hicks adds an RBI double of his own (3-0 NYY).
Tzu-Wei Lin gets Red Sox on board with an RBI single (3-1 NYY).
3rd inning
Rafael Devers brings Sox within one with an RBI single (3-2 NYY).
Bryce Brentz ties it up with an RBI single (3-3).
Michael Chavis breaks the tie with a three-run home run (6-3 BOS).
Oh hey, @MichaelChavis11!
Thanks for the laser. #SoxSpring pic.twitter.com/cBfBiqfn30
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 23, 2019
8th inning
Ryan McBroom hits a first-pitch solo home run (6-4 BOS).
Kyle Holder brings Yankees within one with RBI single (6-5 BOS).
Juan Centeno rips a two-run single to extend the Red Sox lead (8-5 BOS).
UP NEXT:
vs Twins, Sunday, 1:05 p.m., NESN
