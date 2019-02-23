Highlights of the Red Sox' 8-5 spring training win over the Yankees originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 8, Yankees 5

Scroll to continue with content Ad

IN BRIEF: The Yankees got off to a 3-0 head start, but a five-run third inning that included a Michael Chavis three-run homer propelled the Red Sox to an 8-5 win in their Grapefruit League opener.

Red Sox spring training record: 2-0

HIGHLIGHTS:

1st inning

Gleyber Torres puts the Yankees ahead early with a solo home run (1-0 NYY).

We missed this kid. pic.twitter.com/BcdB8LRMGr — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 23, 2019

2nd inning

Matt Lipka drills an RBI double (2-0 NYY).

Aaron Hicks adds an RBI double of his own (3-0 NYY).

Tzu-Wei Lin gets Red Sox on board with an RBI single (3-1 NYY).

3rd inning

Rafael Devers brings Sox within one with an RBI single (3-2 NYY).

Bryce Brentz ties it up with an RBI single (3-3).

Michael Chavis breaks the tie with a three-run home run (6-3 BOS).

8th inning

Ryan McBroom hits a first-pitch solo home run (6-4 BOS).

Kyle Holder brings Yankees within one with RBI single (6-5 BOS).

Juan Centeno rips a two-run single to extend the Red Sox lead (8-5 BOS).

UP NEXT:

Story continues

vs Twins, Sunday, 1:05 p.m., NESN

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.