Highlights from the Red Sox' 7-4 loss to the Yankees

FINAL SCORE: Yankees 7, Red Sox 4

IN BRIEF: The Red Sox could not recover from a six-run third inning by the Yankees, all scored off of starter David Price. Boston cut the deficit to three, but weren't able to snap their losing streak Sunday night in the Bronx.

BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 59-55

HIGHLIGHTS

1st inning

Aaron Judge hit a solo homer to right (1-0 NYY)

The Judge with an opening statement. #AllRise pic.twitter.com/LpQceNdeym — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 5, 2019

3rd inning

Gio Urshela hit a two run home run to left (3-0 NYY)

Cameron Maybin doubled off the left field wall, Gardner scored (4-0 NYY)

Mike Ford singled to center, Maybin scored (5-0 NYY)

Mike Tauchman singled to right Ford and Higashioka scored (7-0 NYY)







Round and round they go. pic.twitter.com/HLpEDSLXF4 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 5, 2019

5th inning

Christian Vazquez hit a solo homer to center (7-1 NYY)

Michael Chavis goes back-to-back with a homer to left (7-2 NYY)



6th inning

Andrew Benintendi singled to center, Martinez and Travis scored (7-4 NYY)

Benny makes it a brand new ballgame. pic.twitter.com/8IyJDjQ0fq — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 5, 2019

UP NEXT:

Vs. Royals, Monday, 7:10 p.m., NESN

Vs. Royals, Tuesday, 7:10 p.m., NESN

Vs. Royals, Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., NESN





