Highlights of Red Sox' 6-5 loss to Rays

FINAL SCORE: Rays 6. Red Sox 5

IN BRIEF: David Price lasted only 4 1/3 innings - the fourth time in five outings he's gone five or less - as he and the bullpen blew multiple leads and the Red Sox leave seven on base in the finals three innings of a 6-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Boston has dropped six of seven to Tampa Bay at Fenway this season. BOX SCORE





Scroll to continue with content Ad

RED SOX RECORD: 59-49



HIGHLIGHTS



1st inning:

Betts walks, moves to third on Martinez' single to center, Benintendi walks, Moreland singles to right, scoring Betts and Martinez (2-0, BOS).



Mitch getting us on the board early! 👏 pic.twitter.com/sGYuYVZQUU — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 30, 2019

3rd inning:

Duffy doubles to left, Meadows triples to right, scoring Duffy (2-1, BOS).



Devers singles to center, moves to third on Bogaerts' single to right, Benintendi singles to right, scoring Devers (3-1, BOS).

Don't mind me, just gonna sneak by ya. pic.twitter.com/GV9dMT8K1x — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 31, 2019

5th inning;

d'Arnaud homers to left off Price on a 0-and-0 pitch (3-2, BOS).



A. García homers to center off Price on a 0-0 pitch (tied, 3-3)

Brosseau singles to center, moves to third on Lowe's double to center (Walden replaces Price on the mound with one out), pinch-hitter Sogard grounds out, scoring Brosseau (4-3, TB).

Devers singles to center (Kolarek replaces Morton on the mound with two outs), Benintendi homers to left off Kolarek on a 0-0 pitch (5-4, BOS).

Story continues

BENNY 💣 FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/lo5dzt79fG — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 31, 2019

6th inning:

d'Arnaud walks (Taylor replaces Walden on the mound with two outs), Meadows singles to right, d'Arnaud to second (Brewer replaces Taylor on the mound) A. García doubles to left, scoring d'Arnaud scored and Meadows (6-5, TB).





UP NEXT:



Vs. Rays, Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., NESN

Vs. Rays, Thursday, 7:10 p.m., NESN

@Yankees, Friday, 7:05 p.m., NESN

@Yankees, doubleheader, Saturday, 1:05 & 7:05 p.m., FS1 (first game only), NESN (both games)

@Yankees, Sunday, 7:08 p.m., ESPN









Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Highlights of Red Sox' 6-5 loss to Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston