Highlights of Red Sox' 6-5 win over the Blue Jays

FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5 (13 innings)

IN BRIEF: Rookie Michael Chavis' 10th home run gave the Red Sox a 6-5, 13-inning victory over the Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday night after the Jays had rallied to tie it twice, once in the ninth and again in the 12th after a Mookie Betts' homer had put Boston ahead. BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 26-23

HIGHLIGHTS:

3rd inning:

Moreland singles to center, scoring Bradley Jr. (who had been hit by a pitch, moved to second on a groundout and to third on a wild pitch) (1-0, BOS).



Bogaerts singles to right, scoring Betts (who had walked, moved to second on Moreland single and stole third) (2-0, BOS).

4th inning:

Guerrero Jr. homers to center off Porcello on a 2-1 pitch (2-1, BOS).



7th inning:

Maile draws a bases-loaded walk off Workman, scoring Galvis (who had singled and moved to third on Drury's double) (3-2, BOS).



8th inning:

Devers homers to left off Law on a 1-1 pitch (4-2, BOS).



For the 3rd straight game! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZhHl582JeG — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 23, 2019

Smoak homers to right off Barnes on a 2-2 pitch (4-3, BOS).

9th inning:

Pinch-hitter Jansen singles to right, scoring Drury, who had doubled to center (4-4).



12th inning:

Mookie Betts homers to center off Biagini on a 3-1 pitch (5-4, BOS).



Tellez homers to center off Hembree on a 2-1 pitch (5-5).

13th inning:

Chavis homers to center off Cordero on a 1-2 pitch (6-5, BOS).



FOR THE WIN! pic.twitter.com/LDmyNOa3cM — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 23, 2019

