Highlights of Red Sox' 6-5 win over the Blue Jays
FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5 (13 innings)
IN BRIEF: Rookie Michael Chavis' 10th home run gave the Red Sox a 6-5, 13-inning victory over the Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday night after the Jays had rallied to tie it twice, once in the ninth and again in the 12th after a Mookie Betts' homer had put Boston ahead. BOX SCORE
RED SOX RECORD: 26-23
HIGHLIGHTS:
3rd inning:
Moreland singles to center, scoring Bradley Jr. (who had been hit by a pitch, moved to second on a groundout and to third on a wild pitch) (1-0, BOS).
Bogaerts singles to right, scoring Betts (who had walked, moved to second on Moreland single and stole third) (2-0, BOS).
4th inning:
Guerrero Jr. homers to center off Porcello on a 2-1 pitch (2-1, BOS).
Flight Deck, meet Vladdy!#PLAKATA 💥 | #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/kYVoOsC1ew
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 23, 2019
7th inning:
Maile draws a bases-loaded walk off Workman, scoring Galvis (who had singled and moved to third on Drury's double) (3-2, BOS).
8th inning:
Devers homers to left off Law on a 1-1 pitch (4-2, BOS).
For the 3rd straight game! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZhHl582JeG
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 23, 2019
Smoak homers to right off Barnes on a 2-2 pitch (4-3, BOS).
🚨 SMOAK ALERT 🚨
We're back in this! #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/TuuFHAeE3I
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 23, 2019
9th inning:
Pinch-hitter Jansen singles to right, scoring Drury, who had doubled to center (4-4).
Off the bench, on the board! #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/YPGXtO6Xuw
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 23, 2019
12th inning:
Mookie Betts homers to center off Biagini on a 3-1 pitch (5-4, BOS).
CRUSHED. pic.twitter.com/vGXWCWiKae
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 23, 2019
Tellez homers to center off Hembree on a 2-1 pitch (5-5).
13th inning:
Chavis homers to center off Cordero on a 1-2 pitch (6-5, BOS).
FOR THE WIN! pic.twitter.com/LDmyNOa3cM
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 23, 2019
UP NEXT:
@Blue Jays, Thursday, 12:37 p.m., NESN
@Astros, Friday, 8:10 p.m. NESN
@Astros, Saturday, 7:15 p.m., FOX
