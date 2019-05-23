Highlights of Red Sox' 6-5 win over the Blue Jays

NBC Sports Boston Staff
Rookie Michael Chavis' 10th home run gives the Red Sox a 6-5, 13-inning victory over the Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday night after the Jays rally to tie it twice, once in the ninth and again in the 12th after a Mookie Betts' homer had put Boston ahead.

FINAL SCORE:  Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5 (13 innings)

IN BRIEF: Rookie Michael Chavis' 10th home run gave the Red Sox a 6-5, 13-inning victory over the Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday night after the Jays had rallied to tie it twice, once in the ninth and again in the 12th after a Mookie Betts' homer had put Boston ahead. BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 26-23

HIGHLIGHTS:

3rd inning:
Moreland singles to center, scoring Bradley Jr. (who had been hit by a pitch, moved to second on a groundout and to third on a wild pitch) (1-0, BOS).

Bogaerts singles to right, scoring Betts (who had walked, moved to second on Moreland single and stole third) (2-0, BOS).

4th inning:
Guerrero Jr. homers to center off Porcello on a 2-1 pitch (2-1, BOS).

7th inning:
Maile draws a bases-loaded walk off Workman, scoring Galvis (who had singled and moved to third on Drury's double) (3-2, BOS).

8th inning:
Devers homers to left off Law on a 1-1 pitch (4-2, BOS). 

Smoak homers to right off Barnes on a 2-2 pitch (4-3, BOS).

9th inning:
Pinch-hitter Jansen singles to right, scoring Drury, who had doubled to center (4-4).

12th inning:
Mookie Betts homers to center off Biagini on a 3-1 pitch (5-4, BOS).

Tellez homers to center off Hembree on a 2-1 pitch (5-5).

13th inning:
Chavis homers to center off Cordero on a 1-2 pitch (6-5, BOS).

UP NEXT:

@Blue Jays, Thursday, 12:37 p.m., NESN
@Astros, Friday, 8:10 p.m. NESN
@Astros, Saturday, 7:15 p.m., FOX

