Highlights from the Red Sox' 6-4 loss to the Yankees

FINAL SCORE: Yankees 6, Red Sox 4

IN BRIEF: The Red Sox lost their seventh straight game Saturday night as a two-run seventh inning by the Yankees cost Boston in this one.

BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 59-54

HIGHLIGHTS

3rd inning

Rafael Devers crushed a two-run home run to right, Hernandez scored (2-0 BOS)

Beautiful night for a jog around the bases. pic.twitter.com/54A7UBL42d — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 4, 2019

Gleyber Torres hit a solo shot to left (2-1 BOS)

Cameron Maybin doubled to left, Urshela and Hicks scored (3-2 NYY)



Cam puts us on top ☝️ pic.twitter.com/c8dw30M655 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 4, 2019

4th inning

Mookie Betts singled to left, Travis and Vazquez scored (4-3 BOS)

5th inning

Torres hit his second homer of the night (4-4)

Two tonight. Three this weekend. 23 in 2019 👀🍼 pic.twitter.com/B6XVG4sIju — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 4, 2019

7th inning

Mike Tauchman singled to left, Hicks and Torres scored (6-4 NYY)

UP NEXT:

@Yankees, Sunday, 7:08 p.m., ESPN

Vs. Royals, Monday, 7:10 p.m., NESN

Vs. Royals, Tuesday, 7:10 p.m., NESN

Vs. Royals, Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., NESN







