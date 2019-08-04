Highlights from the Red Sox' 6-4 loss to the Yankees

NBC Sports Boston Staff
NBC Sports Boston

FINAL SCORE: Yankees 6, Red Sox 4

IN BRIEF: The Red Sox lost their seventh straight game Saturday night as a two-run seventh inning by the Yankees cost Boston in this one. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 59-54

HIGHLIGHTS

3rd inning

Rafael Devers crushed a two-run home run to right, Hernandez scored (2-0 BOS)

Gleyber Torres hit a solo shot to left (2-1 BOS)
Cameron Maybin doubled to left, Urshela and Hicks scored (3-2 NYY)

4th inning

Mookie Betts singled to left, Travis and Vazquez scored (4-3 BOS)

5th inning

Torres hit his second homer of the night (4-4)

7th inning

Mike Tauchman singled to left, Hicks and Torres scored (6-4 NYY)

UP NEXT:

@Yankees, Sunday, 7:08 p.m., ESPN
Vs. Royals, Monday, 7:10 p.m., NESN
Vs. Royals, Tuesday, 7:10 p.m., NESN
Vs. Royals, Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., NESN


Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Highlights from the Red Sox' 6-4 loss to the Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What to Read Next