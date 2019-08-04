Highlights from the Red Sox' 6-4 loss to the Yankees
FINAL SCORE: Yankees 6, Red Sox 4
IN BRIEF: The Red Sox lost their seventh straight game Saturday night as a two-run seventh inning by the Yankees cost Boston in this one.
RED SOX RECORD: 59-54
HIGHLIGHTS
3rd inning
Rafael Devers crushed a two-run home run to right, Hernandez scored (2-0 BOS)
Gleyber Torres hit a solo shot to left (2-1 BOS)
Cameron Maybin doubled to left, Urshela and Hicks scored (3-2 NYY)
4th inning
Mookie Betts singled to left, Travis and Vazquez scored (4-3 BOS)
5th inning
Torres hit his second homer of the night (4-4)
7th inning
Mike Tauchman singled to left, Hicks and Torres scored (6-4 NYY)
UP NEXT:
@Yankees, Sunday, 7:08 p.m., ESPN
Vs. Royals, Monday, 7:10 p.m., NESN
Vs. Royals, Tuesday, 7:10 p.m., NESN
Vs. Royals, Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., NESN
