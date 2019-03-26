Highlights from the Red Sox' 3-2 loss to the Cubs
FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 2, Cubs 3
IN BRIEF: Rick Porcello had a solid outing even after taking a scary line drive to the head, but Cole Hamels and the Cubs pulled it out in Wrigley.
HIGHLIGHTS:
SECOND INNING
Rick Porcello takes a liner to the head (would remain in the game)
3RD INNING
Andrew Benintendi solo home run (1-0 BOS)
Sending it all the way back to Fort Myers! pic.twitter.com/xZwqC2POYh
Cole Hamels solo home run (1-1)
Cole blooded. #PitchersWhoRake pic.twitter.com/6mNfkXq539
Anthony Rizzo double to left, Kris Bryant scores (2-1 CHI)
7TH INNING
Eduardo Núñez single to right, Xander Bogaerts scores (2-2)
David Bote solo home run (3-2 CHI)
UP NEXT:
@ Cubs, Tuesday, 1:05 p.m. (NESN)
