Highlights from the Red Sox' 3-2 loss to the Cubs

FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 2, Cubs 3

IN BRIEF: Rick Porcello had a solid outing even after taking a scary line drive to the head, but Cole Hamels and the Cubs pulled it out in Wrigley.

HIGHLIGHTS:

SECOND INNING

Rick Porcello takes a liner to the head (would remain in the game)

3RD INNING

Andrew Benintendi solo home run (1-0 BOS)

Sending it all the way back to Fort Myers! pic.twitter.com/xZwqC2POYh — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 26, 2019

Cole Hamels solo home run (1-1)

Anthony Rizzo double to left, Kris Bryant scores (2-1 CHI)

7TH INNING

Eduardo Núñez single to right, Xander Bogaerts scores (2-2)

David Bote solo home run (3-2 CHI)

UP NEXT:

@ Cubs, Tuesday, 1:05 p.m. (NESN)



