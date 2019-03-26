Highlights from the Red Sox 16-7 loss to the Cubs in Spring Training finale
FINAL SCORE: Cubs 16, Red Sox 7
IN BRIEF: It was not the best way to end the spring for David Price, Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman as the Red Sox dropped their Spring Training finale to the Cubs. 16-7. They gave up a combined 10 earned runs, including five earned from Price in 3.2 innings.
HIGHLIGHTS:
3rd inning
Blake Swihart home run (1-0 BOS)
Swi lets it fly! pic.twitter.com/1rHJunQPbJ
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 26, 2019
Albert Almora Jr. RBI double (1-1)
Anthony Rizzo RBI single (2-1 CHC)
4th inning
Kyle Schwarber home run (3-1 CHC)
Addison Russel RBI double (4-1 CHC)
Wynton Bernard RBI single (5-1 CHC)
5th inning
Mark Zagunis two-run double (7-1 CHC)
Addison Russell RBI single (8-1 CHC)
Jim Adduci two-run single (10-1 CHC)
Three-run double by Phillip Evans (13-1 CHC)
6th inning
Sam Travis RBI double (13-2 CHC)
Charcer Burks scores on throwing error (14-2 CHC)
8th inning
Tate Matheny RBI single (14-3 CHC)
Sam Travis grand slam (14-7 CHC)
GRAND SLAM TRAVIS 😎 pic.twitter.com/xdmPsGlHVQ
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 26, 2019
Bernard two-run homer to right (16-7 CHC)
UP NEXT:
Opening Day* @ Mariners, Thursday, 7:08 p.m., ESPN
