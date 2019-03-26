Highlights from the Red Sox 16-7 loss to the Cubs in Spring Training finale originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FINAL SCORE: Cubs 16, Red Sox 7

IN BRIEF: It was not the best way to end the spring for David Price, Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman as the Red Sox dropped their Spring Training finale to the Cubs. 16-7. They gave up a combined 10 earned runs, including five earned from Price in 3.2 innings.

HIGHLIGHTS:

3rd inning

Blake Swihart home run (1-0 BOS)

Albert Almora Jr. RBI double (1-1)

Anthony Rizzo RBI single (2-1 CHC)

4th inning

Kyle Schwarber home run (3-1 CHC)

Addison Russel RBI double (4-1 CHC)

Wynton Bernard RBI single (5-1 CHC)

5th inning

Mark Zagunis two-run double (7-1 CHC)

Addison Russell RBI single (8-1 CHC)

Jim Adduci two-run single (10-1 CHC)

Three-run double by Phillip Evans (13-1 CHC)

6th inning

Sam Travis RBI double (13-2 CHC)

Charcer Burks scores on throwing error (14-2 CHC)

8th inning

Tate Matheny RBI single (14-3 CHC)

Sam Travis grand slam (14-7 CHC)

Bernard two-run homer to right (16-7 CHC)

UP NEXT:

Opening Day* @ Mariners, Thursday, 7:08 p.m., ESPN

