Highlights: Red-hot Oregon men’s basketball wins sixth straight, takes down Washington 84-56 in Eugene
Oregon men's basketball defeats Washington 84-56 on Sunday, Jan. 23 in Eugene. Senior guard Will Richardson drops a game-high 21 points as the Ducks improve to 12-6 overall and 5-2 in conference. Washington falls to 9-8 overall and 4-3 in Pac-12 play.