HIGHLIGHTS/REACTION: Walk-off triple play secures South Central Regional win for Angelo State

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State baseball team opened up South Central Regional action Friday afternoon in Grand Junction, Colorado by knocking off West Texas A&M 7-4.

The Rams got on the board first in this one, as Conagher Sands hit a double down the right field line scoring Tripp Clark and Jacob Guerrero.

The Buffs would score twice in the third, and take their first lead of the game in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk.

Dax Dathe would get the start for the Rams, throwing 3 2/3 innings allowing three runs on four hits and five strikeouts.

In the fifth, the Rams would tie the game at three as Justin Harris scored on a throwing error to second, before the Buffs would once again take the lead in the bottom half.

Austin Teel would toss two innings just allowing one run on four hits and four strikeouts.

Angelo State would take the lead in the seventh courtesy of a Tripp Clark three-run home run platting home Tayten Tredaway and Guerrero.

The Rams got insurance in the eighth as Ryder McDaniel hit a fielder’s choice, scoring Weston Valasek to extend the ASU lead to 7-4.

Johnny Stacy picked up the win for ASU Friday improving to 5-1 allowing just two hits in 1 2/3 innings of work.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Buffs would load the bases before the Rams would turn a walk-off triple play to end the game, the first in Angelo State baseball history.

Caleb Heuertz would close the game out, picking up the save throwing 1 2/3 innings with one hit and two strikeouts.

The Rams improve to 37-18 this year and will now face Colorado Mesa Friday night at 7 p.m. CST.

