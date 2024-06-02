HIGHLIGHTS/REACTION: Rams rally to knock off top-seeded Mules to open DII National Championship

CARY, N.C. — A Christian Garnette single in the top of the 11th allowed eighth-seeded Angelo State to knock off top-seeded Central Missouri 3-2 in 11 innings Saturday night in the Division II Baseball National Championships.

The Rams would strike first in this one, as Tayten Tredaway would hit a sacrifice fly to score Justin Harris to give the Rams a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

That lead would be short lived however, as the Mules would score twice in the home half to take a 2-1 lead.

San Angelo native Caleb Heuertz came in relief Saturday and was brilliant allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out a season-high 10 strikeouts in 7.1 innings of work.

The Rams would tie the game in the eighth off the bat of Tredaway once again, as Garnette touched home to make it a 2-2 ballgame.

In the top of the 11th, Garnette would continue his postseason heroics with a RBI single scoring Blake Wilhoite to give the Rams the lead.

Johnny Stacy would close the door in the home half, picking up the save, his fourth of the season.

Angelo State now advances to play Point Loma Monday night at 5 p.m. CT in the winners bracket game.

