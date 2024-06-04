HIGHLIGHTS/REACTION: Rams punch ticket to semifinals with victory over Sea Lions

CARY, N.C. — The eighth-seeded Angelo State baseball team punched their ticket to the semifinals Monday night with a 13-6 victory over Point Loma highlighted by a five-for-five night at the plate by Blake Wilhoite.

In the first inning, Angelo State would tie the game at one after a lead-off triple by Tayten Tredaway before Tripp Clark would ground out to short scoring Tredaway.

Point Loma would extend their lead to 3-1 before Blake Wilhoite scored Weston Valasek on a single through the left side of the infield cutting the Ram deficit to a run.

The Sea Lions would extend their lead 5-2 in the fourth before the Rams pulled within a run once again as Christian Garnette continued his postseason heroics doubling down the right field line scoring Kam Kelton and Valasek.

Mason Bryant entered on the mound for the Rams in the fourth inning, tossing 2 1/3 innings allowing just one run on two hits as he picked up his first win of the season.

The Rams would take their first lead of the night in the sixth as Ryder McDaniel tied the game and Clark would hit a two-RBI double to left field giving the Rams a 7-5 lead.

Point Loma would add a run in the seventh, but Angelo State would punch right back as Kelton drove in a run, and Tredaway would add a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded.

In the eighth inning, Conagher Sands would hit just the second home run for the Rams in Cary to left center while Kelton drove in Valasek on a single before Wilhoite tallied his fifth hit of the night on an RBI single to center.

For the second straight game, Johnny Stacy would close it out for the Rams, striking out the side in the ninth picking up his fourth save of the season.

All nine batters for Angelo State would register a hit in the game, and the 13 runs scored are the most runs the Rams have scored at the College World Series.

Angelo State advances to play either Point Loma or Indiana (PA.) Thursday in the semifinals at 12:30 CT.

