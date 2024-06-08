HIGHLIGHTS/REACTION: Rams fall to Spartans in Division II National Championship Game

CARY, N.C. — The Angelo State baseball team’s season came to an end Saturday afternoon in the NCAA DII National Championship game falling to Tampa 8-3.

Angelo State would score a run in the first and second innings off a throwing error by the Spartans and a Tayten Tredaway sacrifice fly would make it 2-0 Rams in the second.

The Rams would see their lead grow back to two in the fourth courtesy of a sacrifice bunt by Blake Wilhoite scoring Kam Kelton.

Tampa would take the lead in the sixth, with a six run innings highlighted by a two-run home run to make it a 7-3 game.

Caleb Heuertz started on the mound for ASU, throwing five innings with five runs on six hits while striking out six batters.

Tampa would add one more run in the ninth to make it a 8-3 game, which turned out to be the final in this one.

ASU tallied three players on the All-Tournament team in outfielder Christian Garnette, third baseman Kam Kelton, and catcher Tripp Clark.

The Rams finish the season as the national runner up with a 44-21 overall record, becoming the first team since 2007 to appear in back-to-back NCAA Division II title games.

