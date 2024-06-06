HIGHLIGHTS/REACTION: Rams comeback bid falls short against Crimson Hawks

CARY, N.C. — The eighth-seeded Angelo State baseball team suffered their first loss at the Division II College World Series Thursday afternoon as their comeback fell short against Indiana (PA.) 10-8.

The loss forces a rematch against the Crimson Hawks in an elimination game with the winner advancing to the championship series.

In the second, with the Rams trailing 2-0, Ryder McDaniel would ground into a fielder’s choice to score Kam Kelton getting ASU on the board in the game.

Angelo State would cut the deficit to one once again in the third after an RBI single by Conagher Sands before McDaniel would ground out to short making it a 4-3 game.

Every time the Rams would punch, IUP would punch right back, as the Crimson Hawks would score four runs in the fourth to extend their lead to 8-3.

The Rams scored two runs in the top of the fifth through an RBI ground out from Weston Valasek and an RBI single from Kelton to make it 8-5.

Both teams would score two runs apiece in the eighth inning with ASU scoring on a two-RBI double from McDaniel and the Crimson Hawks scoring on a RBI single and a sacrifice bunt.

The Rams were able to cut into the deficit in the top of the ninth as three walks loaded the bases and a hit by pitch scored a run before a pop out sealed the win for IUP.

The Rams and Crimson Hawks will face each other again tomorrow for a spot in the championship game with first pitch set for 12:30 p.m. CST.

