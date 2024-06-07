HIGHLIGHTS/REACTION: Rams advance to second straight National Championship game with victory over IUP

CARY, N.C. — The eighth-seeded Angelo State baseball team punched it’s ticket to its second straight NCAA title game with a 7-3 victory Friday afternoon over Indiana (PA.).

With the win, the Rams will face off against second-seeded Tampa, needing two wins to clinch the championship.

For the first time this NCAA Tournament, Angelo State would score first in the bottom of the second after bases-loaded walks by Blake Wilhoite and Ryder McDaniel. After an IUP error to make it 3-0 Rams, Jacob Guerrero would hit a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Rams would add onto their lead in the third with yet another bases-loaded walk drawn by McDaniel.

IUP responded in the following half-inning with an RBI single through the left side for their first run of the game.

Braxton Pearson started on the mound for ASU, throwing 4.1 innings of work, allowing one run on five hits and a strikeout.

The Rams struck back as Tayten Tredaway hit an RBI single in the fifth and then Tripp Clark homered to lead off the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead to six.

Johnny Stacy threw in relief for the Rams, tossing 1.2 innings without a base runner and picking up a strikeout. Stacy has now pitched 6.2 innings during the tournament without allowing a hit.

Also throwing in relief was Colby Casey who pitched three innings with two runs on four hits and three strikeouts as he earned his first save of the season.

First pitch for Saturday’s championship game is set for 12:30 p.m. CST, with the if-necessary game beginning approximately an hour and half after the conclusion of the first.

