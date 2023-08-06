Highlights, quotes from Nick Saban’s time at Alabama media day

Alabama Football is gearing up for the start of the 2023 season. With fall practice underway, the coaching staff has to meet with media members, which will be the one and only time coordinators Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele will publicly speak until the postseason.

First to take the podium was head coach Nick Saban, who spoke on the state of the team, the rapid changes made across the college football landscape and more.

Currently, the biggest story surrounding the program is the ongoing quarterback competition, which Saban has said is like a cake that’s baking, but not yet ready to take out of the oven.

Here are some of the highlights and quotes shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, by reporters and observers.

An update on the QB competition

Nick Saban emphasized competition at QB won't end when a starter is named — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) August 6, 2023

Saban's happy with the way practice has gone

Saban: I think it's been good practice for us so far — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) August 6, 2023

Another amazing quote by Saban

Nick Saban: Bad habits have a cost, good habits have a price — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) August 6, 2023

Saban's stance on realignment

Nick Saban on realignment: "There's a lot of traditions that we've had for a long time in college football. I think we're in a time of evolution for whatever reasons. Some of those traditions are going to get, sort of, pushed by the wayside, I think. It's sad. Whether it's good,… — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) August 6, 2023

The best way to get ready for the season

Saban says No. 1 goal of fall camp is to create good habits — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) August 6, 2023

Two new coordinators have shined

Saban says new coordinators Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele have done well early — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) August 6, 2023

An update on WRs

Nick Saban on WRs: "They're all working hard, but attention to detail with route running and timing is probably something they all need to focus on." — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) August 6, 2023

