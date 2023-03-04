Highlights from quarterback media day at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

There is a lot of talk about the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft. It’s a far cry from one year ago when only one quarterback went in the first round and not until No. 20 overall.

On Friday, the quarterbacks met with the media, and, as expected, it was a spectacle. The draft-eligible quarterbacks talked to the media, answering the same tough questions they likely heard from every NFL team during their one-on-one meetings.

The quarterbacks take the field Saturday to throw and run. While not all of the quarterbacks will throw or run for different reasons, there is always excitement to see how fast some of the top quarterbacks will run.

We compile some of the top highlights from the QB media session on Friday at the NFL combine, from Bryce Young to Stetson Bennett.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Quarterback CJ Stroud of Ohio State speaks to the media during the NFL Combine. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

He doesn’t want to go to the Bears, who have the No. 1 overall pick. Why? Because he’s tight with fellow Buckeye passer Justin Fields.

"He ain't no damn running back." Listen to the level of respect CJ Stroud has for #Bears quarterback Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/yrNwdDMuya — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) March 3, 2023

Alabama QB Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (QB15) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young had the perfect response when asked about his size.

Bryce Young shared an honest response to a question about his size: https://t.co/OpKwPaEtVx (via @AaronWilson_NFL) pic.twitter.com/Uq9g6L8myH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 3, 2023

Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (QB11) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson has it all. Arm strength, size and athleticism. But he remains a mystery. Richardson nicknamed himself “Cam Jackson” in 11th grade due to the similarities in his game to Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.

Anthony Richardson counts Lamar Jackson as an influence as well. “I started calling myself Cam Jackson in the 11th grade.” pic.twitter.com/n8J98kx45z — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) March 3, 2023

Kentucky QB Will Levis

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (QB08) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis is a lot like Richardson in the sense that there are plenty of questions about how they project to the NFL. When asked if he was going to throw on Saturday, Levis had a terrific response.

Will Levis is ready to set himself apart from the other Quarterbacks at the #NFLCombine. “I got a cannon. I’m gonna show it off.” pic.twitter.com/li5eoCices — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) March 3, 2023

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (QB07) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

People are sleeping on Hendon Hooker because of his knee injury. Some even question his college offense, to which Hooker had the best answer of the week.

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker was asked about ppl saying he’s a product of an easy offense. He smiled and said “I can’t help that defenders can’t guard my receivers.” Went on to explain some of the details of the offense and how there’s a lot more that goes into it: pic.twitter.com/pIvlbNaVCf — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 3, 2023

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (QB02) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stetson Bennett had a college career only most can dream of. However, his NFL draft prospects were always clear: He wasn’t going to be a high pick, if he was even drafted at all. But it would surprise no one if he makes a roster and sticks. The biggest question facing Bennett was his recent arrest.

Former UGA Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett apologies for his arrest in Dallas to his family… I let them down…. pic.twitter.com/s1U6e9gRUl — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 3, 2023

