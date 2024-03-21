HIGHLIGHTS: Pritchard in HIS BAG for 13 first-half points vs. MIL
Will Tua have a new target in OBJ next season?
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein, as the trio kick off the show by reacting to Caleb William's pro day performance and Marvin Harrison Jr's lack thereof – and how important testing is to NFL evaluators. Next up is the latest on wide receiver market, as the Cleveland Browns paid Jerry Jeudy a surprising amount of money (Charles gives his thoughts on why), and Mike Williams is headed to the New York Jets, who have made some impressive moves this offseason. Later, Charles dives into what he's hearing on the 2024 NFL quarterback class and whether or not the hype train has gone too far, especially when you consider a 2021 QB class that was similarly lauded. The trio discuss JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and how the puzzle might come together at the end of April. The hosts finish the show with expectations for the upcoming owner's meetings next week, as Jori expects we could see the end of the hip drop tackle and some big changes to the kickoff.
Aaron Judge missed the past nine days of spring training while recovering from an abdominal injury.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Howard Beck from The Ringer to talk about the new All-NBA voting system, Jokic’s legacy (when he wins MVP #3), Wembanyama’s future with the Spurs and which playoff teams they’re worried about.
The settlement, which was reached on March 13, will see TKO Group pay out $335 million.
Jon Rahm says leaving behind PGA Tour traditions is ‘difficult.’
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest Clemson lawsuit that is yet another sign of a potential implosion of the ACC. Wetzel is bothered by the timing of the lawsuit when he just wants to enjoy March Madness. Forde then goes on an epic rant about how every school is in it for themselves and everyone looks to pass the blame for the state of college sports, when in fact, everyone is to blame.
"We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go," McGregor said while promoting his new movie.
You need to see where Zion caught this alley-oop.
The Twins, Red Sox, Cardinals, Yankees and Cubs make up the next tier on this year's list.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Chase Young signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Saints on Monday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
UConn is the favorite, but there are at least eight others who are legit contenders to cut down the nets in April.
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.
The eight-episode Netflix series follow last year's "Quarterback," which documented the 2022 seasons of Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota.
Chase Young finished last season with the 49ers pretty well.
You don't want to go overboard picking upsets in your bracket, but you don't want to go all chalk either. Scott Pianowski reveals five teams set to surprise.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Defending champion UConn is the No. 1 overall seed and the favorite to win the national title.