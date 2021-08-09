Highlights from Philadelphia Eagles open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

In this article:

The Eagles held their first open practice of the summer in front of 25,896 raucous fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

It had the feel of a regular-season game in South Philadelphia, and there were plenty of highlights.

Zach Ertz still gets the love

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) runs drills during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The video says it all. https://twitter.com/JeffSkversky/status/1424518718722293767

Hurts loving the deep ball

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1424519014290763780

Tyree Jackson continues to improve

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Tyree Jackson #80 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

https://twitter.com/mike_e_kaye/status/1424518246003314689

Jalen Reagor is waking up

Jul 29, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) makes a catch during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Days after beating Darius Slay, Reagor got the best of Steven Nelson. https://twitter.com/colbrackks/status/1424515236695089155 H/T colbrackks

Quez Watkins continues to shine

The former Southern Miss star is looking good this summer. https://twitter.com/EaglesReek/status/1424529358199431171 H/T EaglesReek

