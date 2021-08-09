Highlights from Philadelphia Eagles open practice at Lincoln Financial Field
The Eagles held their first open practice of the summer in front of 25,896 raucous fans at Lincoln Financial Field.
It had the feel of a regular-season game in South Philadelphia, and there were plenty of highlights.
Zach Ertz still gets the love
Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) runs drills during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The video says it all. https://twitter.com/JeffSkversky/status/1424518718722293767
Hurts loving the deep ball
Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1424519014290763780
Tyree Jackson continues to improve
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Tyree Jackson #80 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
https://twitter.com/mike_e_kaye/status/1424518246003314689
Jalen Reagor is waking up
Jul 29, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) makes a catch during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Days after beating Darius Slay, Reagor got the best of Steven Nelson. https://twitter.com/colbrackks/status/1424515236695089155 H/T colbrackks
Quez Watkins continues to shine
The former Southern Miss star is looking good this summer. https://twitter.com/EaglesReek/status/1424529358199431171 H/T EaglesReek
