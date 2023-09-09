Highlights: Penn State crushes Delaware in Week 2
Running back Nicholas Singleton rushed for three touchdowns to propel Penn State to a dominating 63-7 victory vs. Delaware in Week 2 at Beaver Stadium.
Running back Nicholas Singleton rushed for three touchdowns to propel Penn State to a dominating 63-7 victory vs. Delaware in Week 2 at Beaver Stadium.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
The 30-year-old will miss at least four games.
"I just feel like somebody shot me," the right-handed pitcher said of his injury.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
"I just want to show NBA scouts how impactful I can be on the court, on or off the ball," Sarr told Yahoo Sports. "I think my versatility separates me from other bigs in this draft with my rim protection, high motor and shot creation."
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
In an effort to preserve the Pac-12, OSU and WSU filed a lawsuit against the conference. The way forward, though, is riddled with problems.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
Djokovic is back for his 10th US Open final after missing last year's tournament. He'll have a chance to avenge a Grand Slam final loss regardless of his Sunday opponent.
Every quarterback on the roster got at least one play.
Stephen Strasburg might not be retiring after all.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he still has "trust" in the wideout, but fans took a more critical approach.
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.