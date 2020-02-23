Highlights: Payton Pritchard drops career-high 38 as No. 14 Oregon men's basketball takes OT thriller over No. 24 Arizona

No. 14 Oregon men's basketball comes out of Tucson on Saturday with a 73-72 overtime thriller over No. 24 Arizona. Ducks' Shakur Juiston came up big in overtime for the No. 14 ranked team in the country scoring all nine of Orgeon's points in OT, including the game-winner with 1.4 seconds remaining. Payton Pritchard's career-high 38 points versus the Wildcats is the most points by a Duck since Tajuan Porter had 38 points in 2006. Oregon now moves to 20-7 overall and 9-5 in conference play. Arizona’s three game winning streak is snapped as they drop to 19-7 overall and 9-4 in Pac-12 play.

