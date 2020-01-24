Highlights: Payton Pritchard, Chris Duarte power No. 12 Oregon men's basketball past USC in double overtime

Chris Duarte dropped 30 points and had eight steals, and Payton Pritchard went for 24 points of his own as No. 12 Oregon fended off USC in double overtime Thursday night in Eugene. During the win, Pritchard became the first Pac-12 men's basketball student-athlete with 1,500 career points, 500 rebounds and 600 assists. Duarte's eight steals are the most by a Duck since 1996 and most in a Pac-12 game since 2015.

