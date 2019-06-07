Highlights from the Patriots Super Bowl 53 ring ceremony
Highlights from the Patriots Super Bowl 53 ring ceremony originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com
For the third time five years and the sixth time overall, the Patriots are celebrating a Super Bowl championship. On Thursday night, the team held a ring ceremony to give players their Super Bowl rings and reminisce on a historic season for the franchise.
Mandatory minicamp is in full swing, but tonight is about the Patriots' 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl 53, where the defense stifled one of the best offenses in the NFL. Here are some of the highlights from the ring ceremony, including the rings themselves, a few funny pictures of Rob Gronkowski and an appearance from Josh Gordon.
PATS UNVEIL THE RING
The greatest ring of all-time. pic.twitter.com/Vv5AHmVGhS
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019
IMPRESSIVE SET UP FOR THE CHAMPS
Greetings from the #Patriots ring ceremony. pic.twitter.com/UYzhRK0PHO
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019
THE PATS DYNASTY CAPTURED IN A SINGLE PHOTO
Trophies & GOATs.
📷: https://t.co/sN8SbZ3aOW pic.twitter.com/XSTWe2Ccnt
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019
GRONK ENJOYING RETIREMENT WITH HIS FORMER COACH
This photo is a work of art pic.twitter.com/RT9mlpsobN
— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 7, 2019
JOSH GORDON IS IN THE BUILDING
It looks like Josh Gordon is in town for the #Patriots ring ceremony tonight 🏈💍 pic.twitter.com/GSu0meyYbb
— Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) June 7, 2019
VIDEO OF THE PATS ARRIVAL (PEEP BRADY'S RINGS)
Reservations for six. pic.twitter.com/qN4PcW14jn
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019
DONT' SHOW THIS TO AARON RODGERS
YES!!!!!! Sup @scottzolak pic.twitter.com/uVYtl3li75
— Ben Millett (@BenMillett_) June 7, 2019
VIDEO DETAILS RING NO. 6
All about the details. pic.twitter.com/sIAtMCId4M
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019
BRADY FLAUNTS HIS LATEST PIECE OF JEWELRY
The Brady 6. pic.twitter.com/BK88mjvlU5
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019
We will update as the event continues...
