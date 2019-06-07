Highlights from the Patriots Super Bowl 53 ring ceremony originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

For the third time five years and the sixth time overall, the Patriots are celebrating a Super Bowl championship. On Thursday night, the team held a ring ceremony to give players their Super Bowl rings and reminisce on a historic season for the franchise.

Mandatory minicamp is in full swing, but tonight is about the Patriots' 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl 53, where the defense stifled one of the best offenses in the NFL. Here are some of the highlights from the ring ceremony, including the rings themselves, a few funny pictures of Rob Gronkowski and an appearance from Josh Gordon.

PATS UNVEIL THE RING

The greatest ring of all-time. pic.twitter.com/Vv5AHmVGhS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

IMPRESSIVE SET UP FOR THE CHAMPS

THE PATS DYNASTY CAPTURED IN A SINGLE PHOTO

GRONK ENJOYING RETIREMENT WITH HIS FORMER COACH

This photo is a work of art pic.twitter.com/RT9mlpsobN — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 7, 2019

JOSH GORDON IS IN THE BUILDING

It looks like Josh Gordon is in town for the #Patriots ring ceremony tonight 🏈💍 pic.twitter.com/GSu0meyYbb — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) June 7, 2019

VIDEO OF THE PATS ARRIVAL (PEEP BRADY'S RINGS)

Reservations for six. pic.twitter.com/qN4PcW14jn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

DONT' SHOW THIS TO AARON RODGERS

VIDEO DETAILS RING NO. 6

All about the details. pic.twitter.com/sIAtMCId4M — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

BRADY FLAUNTS HIS LATEST PIECE OF JEWELRY

The Brady 6. pic.twitter.com/BK88mjvlU5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

