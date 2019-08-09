Highlights from the Patriots' 31-3 win over the Lions in preseason
IN BRIEF: The Patriots kicked off their preseason schedule by dominating the Lions Thursday night. Jakobi Meyers caught two touchdowns while New England got strong games from Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.
PATRIOTS PRESEASON RECORD: 1-0
HIGHLIGHTS
N'KEAL HARRY MAKES HIS FIRST CATCH AS A PATRIOT
First play, first catch. @NkealHarry15 | #NEvsDET pic.twitter.com/lm09Uh3Cl0
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 9, 2019
HOYER TO HARRIS WITH THE FIRST TD OF THE SEASON
Hello, @Maurice3Harris!
8⃣2️⃣ puts the #Patriots on the board! #NEvsDET | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/KNbHGDgkrC
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 9, 2019
HARRY FLASHES AGAIN ON THE SIDELINE
N'Keal Harry said GIMME THAT pic.twitter.com/pb74THQlvR
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 9, 2019
JAKOBI MEYERS FINDS THE END ZONE FOR THE FIRST TIME
.@jkbmyrs5 for six.#NEvsDET | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/IUm9fkIY7s
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 9, 2019
JOHN SIMON PICKS OFF FALES
Simon says: #Patriots ball
.@johnesimon51 | #NEvsDET pic.twitter.com/wp0ye8r8yK
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 9, 2019
MEYERS WITH ANOTHER TD
Another TD for @jkbmyrs5!
This time from birthday boy, @Jarrett_Stidham.#NEvsDET | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/CLSciAqqIL
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 9, 2019
WINOVICH GETS HIS FIRST SACK
Chase Winovich with the bend 👀👀 @Wino @Patriots pic.twitter.com/tEZcGazxni
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 9, 2019
UP NEXT:
vs Titans, Saturday, 7:00 p.m
