Highlights from the Patriots' 31-3 win over the Lions in preseason

SCORE: Patriots 31, Lions 3

IN BRIEF: The Patriots kicked off their preseason schedule by dominating the Lions Thursday night. Jakobi Meyers caught two touchdowns while New England got strong games from Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

BOX SCORE

PATRIOTS PRESEASON RECORD: 1-0

HIGHLIGHTS

N'KEAL HARRY MAKES HIS FIRST CATCH AS A PATRIOT

HOYER TO HARRIS WITH THE FIRST TD OF THE SEASON

HARRY FLASHES AGAIN ON THE SIDELINE

N'Keal Harry said GIMME THAT pic.twitter.com/pb74THQlvR — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 9, 2019

JAKOBI MEYERS FINDS THE END ZONE FOR THE FIRST TIME

JOHN SIMON PICKS OFF FALES

MEYERS WITH ANOTHER TD

WINOVICH GETS HIS FIRST SACK

UP NEXT:

vs Titans, Saturday, 7:00 p.m

