Highlights from the Patriots' 22-17 win over the Titans in preseason
SCORE: Patriots 22, Titans 17
IN BRIEF: The Patriots shutout the Titans in the second half Saturday night and scored two touchdowns on drives led by Jarrett Stidham to get their second straight win of the preseason.
PATRIOTS PRESEASON RECORD: 2-0
HIGHLIGHTS
MARIOTA TO WALKER FOR THE EARLY TD
Delanie is back! 🤫@delaniewalker82 | #NEvsTEN pic.twitter.com/1hgZth1Fz2
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 17, 2019
DAMIEN HARRIS NEARLY SCORES HIS FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN
The rookie breaks free for 20 yards.@DHx34 | #NEvsTEN pic.twitter.com/1EdUuSBNVS
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 17, 2019
BOLDEN WALKS IT IN TWO PLAYS LATER
.@BB_HulkSmash gets the #Patriots on the board!#NEvsTEN | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/nK8w67uRI0
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 17, 2019
MCNICHOLS LEAPS FOR ANOTHER TITANS TD
BIG UPS 😱 #TitanUp @JeremyMcNichols | #NEvsTEN pic.twitter.com/GSz1gBw804
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 18, 2019
BYRON COWART BEASTS THE LEFT GUARD FOR A SACK
HELLO BYRON COWART#NEvsTEN | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/MRp2fa1MP4
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 18, 2019
BROSSETTE SCORES ON THE PITCH
Pitch.
Block.
Score. @NBrossette | #NEvsTEN pic.twitter.com/U0ghcenVLu
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 18, 2019
STIDHAM HITS PATTERSON TO GIVE THE PATS THE LEAD
That throw though.@Jarrett_Stidham ➡️ @chasing_8#NEvsTEN | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/NtLD4iXFR6
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 18, 2019
UP NEXT:
vs Panthers, Thursday, 7:30 p.m
