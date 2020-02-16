Highlights: Pair of double-doubles lifts No. 16 Colorado men's basketball past Oregon State 69-47

Big nights from Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright IV sparked Colorado men's basketball's 69-47 road victory over Oregon State on Saturday night in Corvallis. Bey earned his 10th double-double of the season with 21 points and 15 rebounds while Wright got his 5th of the year with 13 point and 10 rebounds. Shane Gatling added eight points and two assists as the Buffs cruised past the Beavers. The win moves Colorado to 20-6 on the season and likely improves its seeding for the upcoming Pac-12 and NCAA tournaments.

