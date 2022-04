Highlights for new Packers: Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Christian Watson

Need to see some of the best plays from the Green Bay Packers’ top three draft picks in the 2022 NFL draft? We have you covered.

Here are the highlight videos for Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Christian Watson:

No. 22 overall: LB Quay Walker, Georgia

No. 28 overall: DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

No. 34 overall: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

