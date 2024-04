The Green Bay Packers added competition to their quarterback in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft by selecting Tulane’s Michael Pratt at No. 245 overall.

Pratt, a record-holding passer who tossed 90 touchdown passes and ran for 28 scores across a four-year starter career, will now get a chance to compete with Sean Clifford for the backup job behind Jordan Love in Green Bay.

Here are some highlights of the new Packers quarterback:

