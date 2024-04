The Green Bay Packers selected Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The selection gives the Packers an athletic and versatile offensive lineman who could potentially compete to start at right guard or tackle as a rookie.

Morgan, a two-time All-Pac 12 pick, was a 37-game starter at Arizona.

Here are some top highlights of the Packers’ first-round pick:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire