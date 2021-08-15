Highlights from Packers GM Brian Gutekunst’s press conference following preseason opener

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst answered questions for around 20 minutes following his team’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Saturday night.

Here are some highlights from the press conference:

On Jordan Love's injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) talks with quarterback coach Luke Getsy during their preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Houston Texans beat the Green Bay Packers 26-7.

Gutekunst isn't overly concerned about Jordan Love missing time with a shoulder injury. He mentioned how many reps Love took with the first-team offense during the offseason workout program and all the work he's had during training camp and the start of the preseason. "Wouldn't be ideal, but at the same time, we're pretty hopeful that he can get back here quick," Gutekunst said. Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur will sit down on Sunday night to discuss the path forward and if the team needs to add a quarterback. Blake Bortles and Jake Dolegala, who spent time in Green Bay this summer, are both available. "We'll look at a few options. We'll obviously protect the team, make sure we have someone here," Gutekunst said.

On benefits of joint practices

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches scrimmage during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

Gutekunst is a fan of the evaluation opportunity involved with the upcoming joint practices with the Jets. He likes the ability to get "quality" and competitive reps in a "controlled environment," especially for quarterbacks, and it's a chance for the young guys to stack up against another team. "It's just another evaluation tool, and another way to get your team ready," Gutekunst said. The Packers and Jets will jointly practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

On Clay Matthews

Despite recent Instagram posts from Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb and David Bakhtiari regarding the possibility of bringing back Clay Matthews, Gutekunst didn't hesitate to shut down the idea when asked on Sunday. "We've had no discussions about that," Gutekunst said. Matthews, now 35, left Green Bay following the 2018 season. He didn't play in the NFL last season.

On Devin Funchess

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess celebrates a catch during the preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Gutekunst said he was excited for Funchess to be back on an NFL field for the first time in almost two years. "I could tell he was excited to go out there and perform," Gutekunst said. "Last night was a really good step." Funchess, who hadn't played in agame since Week 1 in 2019, caught a game-high six passes for 70 yards against the Texans. He's competing to make the 53-man roster at receiver. "He's always been a guy who could make plays," Gutekunst said, mentioning Funchess' size, speed and route-running ability. "He's able to do a lot of different things."

