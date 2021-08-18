Highlights from Packers’ first joint practice with New York Jets

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New York Jets for a pair of joint practices over the next two days.

Two years ago, the Packers and Houston Texans created two highly competitive days of practice before a preseason game. The Packers and Jets will attempt to do the same on Wednesday and Thursday.

Follow along with Packers Wire. Here are all the highlights from the first practice, via reporters in Green Bay:

Hello, newcomers

The Packers welcomed cornerback Isaac Yiadom and quarterback Jake Dolegala to practice on Wednesday. Yiadom was acquired via a trade with the Giants, while Dolegala was signed as insurance with Jordan Love still nursing a shoulder injury. Dolegala was with the Packers for two months this summer.

Packers missing four players, including Love

https://twitter.com/ByRyanWood/status/1428024575091216390

Big play from MVS

https://twitter.com/RobDemovsky/status/1428028927004614668

More No. 1 reps for Kylin Hill

https://twitter.com/TomSilverstein/status/1428026304381718531

Sack for Stokes

https://twitter.com/Connor_J_Hughes/status/1428029237773078540

