Highlights from Packers Family Night scrimmage

The Green Bay Packers held their annual Family Night scrimmage on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Despite consistent rain, Matt LaFleur’s team was able to practice in front of around 35,000 fans for about 90 minutes.

Here are some of the highlights from the night:

Home sweet home

https://twitter.com/packers/status/1424164870031908873 Randall Cobb, who played his first eight seasons in Green Bay, made his long-awaited return to Lambeau Field. Home sweet home. Few appreciate playing for the Packers quite like Cobb.

Love to Funchess

https://twitter.com/packers/status/1424176822464417793 Veteran receiver Devin Funchess beat cornerback Stanford Samuels with an out-breaking route, and Jordan Love found him along the sidelines for a big play.

Highlight from J-Lo

https://twitter.com/JuMosq/status/1424181152533729286 It goes down as an incompletion, but this was a good-looking throw down the field from Jordan Love. The pass beat the two defenders in the area, but receiver Reggie Begelton couldn't finish the play in the end zone.

Benkert swish

https://twitter.com/packers/status/1424174849912672261 Right in the bucket from QB3. Here's another angle of the throw.

Anything you can do...

https://twitter.com/ChancellorTV/status/1424204981717065734 ...Aaron Rodgers can do better. A few days after sinking one from around 50 yards, the NFL's MVP did it again.

A different kind of Lambeau Leap

https://twitter.com/KyleMalzhan/status/1424191849548427271 Davante Adams goes up and over an unsuspecting police officer inside Lambeau Field. Do not try this at home. Here's another angle of the leap.

Darnell Savage's juggling interception

https://twitter.com/JuMosq/status/1424183466296414213 A bad drop from Davante Adams gave Savage a chance to make a juggling interception of Aaron Rodgers, halting a move-the-ball period from the No. 1 offense. It was the only interception of the night.

Brief Bakhtiari appearance

https://twitter.com/packers/status/1424204220031459331 He wasn't on the field while recovering from a knee injury, but All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari still found a way to say hello during Family Night.



Play of the day

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) participates in organized team activities Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

One of the offense's biggest plays of the night was a long completion between Aaron Rodgers and tight end Robert Tonyan. The NFL's MVP threw a pretty ball beyond zone coverage in the middle of the field to Tonyan, who completed the leaping catch and gained over 20 yards – sparking the drive in the two-minute drill. Great throw, great catch.

Packers Wire's standouts

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess (11) runs off the field after Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Sure, it was only a practice. But here are our five standouts from Family Night: Chandon Sullivan, Devin Funchess, Kabion Ento, Jaire Alexander and Robert Tonyan.

Best news of the night: No injuries

Green Bay Packers fans watch an NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Coach Matt LaFleur provided the biggest news of the night: no new injuries. Teams practice to get better, but the threat of injury to a key player looms over everything teams do during the month of August. And big injuries have happened during Family Night in the past (see: Bryan Bulaga, 2013). The Packers escaped a rain-soaked playing surface without an injury on Saturday night. Big thumbs up.

