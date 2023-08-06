News and highlights from Packers Family Night in 2023

The Green Bay Packers will hold their eighth practice of training camp in 2023 inside Lambeau Field. Saturday night is the team’s annual “Family Night” scrimmage.

The event was sold out, and the forecast is just about perfect, providing the perfect setting for Matt LaFleur’s team.

The main event: Jordan Love’s first appearance inside Lambeau Field as the starting quarterback of the Packers. Saturday night is just a practice, but it’s also a big moment in the transition from Hall of Famer to first-year starter at the game’s most important position.

Packers Wire will track all the news and highlights from the practice:

Here comes Jordan Love

First-year starting quarterback Jordan Love enters Lambeau Field:

Jordan Love exits the tunnel at Lambeau Field for the first time as #Packers starting quarterback. Nothing but cheers. pic.twitter.com/aa9lmLoObJ — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 6, 2023

No David Bakhtiari

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is not practicing on Saturday night. He hasn’t been on the practice field since Tuesday. The Packers have him on a modified practice schedule, but this is something to track. Matt LaFleur will speak following the practice.

Welcome to Family Night. All the updates from the Packers annual practice at Lambeau Field will be here: Starting with David Bakhtiari not practicing again. He dropped out of Tuesday’s practice but didn’t appear to be favoring anything. However, he hasn’t practiced since. pic.twitter.com/Kbzs4Qc5Xf — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 6, 2023

Elgton Jenkins also out

Left guard Elgton Jenkins also isn’t practicing on Saturday night. It’s unclear at this point if Jenkins’ absence is injury related. The Packers might just be protecting a Pro Bowl player.

Not seeing Elgton Jenkins on the field either. Jordan Love without the left side of his starting offensive line tonight. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 6, 2023

First-team offensive line

Without David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, the starting five offensive line in warmup was, from left to right, Yosh Nijman, Royce Newman, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr. and Zach Tom.

