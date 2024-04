The Green Bay Packers selected Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard with the 58th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The selection gives the Packers a tough, interchangeable safety who can cover the slot and play next to Xavier McKinney.

Bullard produced 12 pass breakups and four interceptions over 22 starts at Georgia.

Here are some top highlights of the Packers’ second of two second-round picks:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire