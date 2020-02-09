Highlights: Oregon State men's basketball upsets No. 14 Oregon 63-53 in Corvallis

Oregon State men's basketball upset No. 14 Oregon 63-53 Saturday night in Corvallis, marking the Beavers' third straight win over the Ducks. Oregon State's Tres Tinkle had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists in the effort, and moved into the top 10 on the Pac-12's all-time scoring list. Payton Pritchard had a game-high 16 points for Oregon and became the school's all-time leader in career starts. The Ducks' 53 points are a season-low, and Oregon's last three losses have now all come by double-digits.

